New York Giants' Mike Thomas brings 'Camp Mike T' back home

BALDWIN _New York Giants safety Micheal Thomas brought his Camp Mike T Football Camp to the West St. Mary High School Football Field and Gymnasium recently in hopes of giving back 4-Corners community where he grew up. .

Prior to workout drills on the field on, a hard rain shower forced the opening of the camp to be moved to the gym as with Thomas and staffers along with campers racing for cover in the friendly confines of the WSMHS Girls’ Gym where the Q&A session gave Thomas a golden opportunity to address questions from the campers, all dressed in the Red, White and Blue T-Shirts.

Thomas, who enters eighth season in the National Football League, stated he was pleased to bring his camp to the area in which he grew up in.

“I grew up in Four-Corners, Louisiana and obviously moved to Houston, but this was my first home, I grew up here and this is always still home,” Thomas, who begins his second season with the New York Giants, said.

“I have always done camps in youth camps in Houston but my family always told me to come back to 4-Corners and give back to where I was born and raised.”

Thomas, who played safety at Stanford, was excited to bring his Camp Mike T to Baldwin, stressing the importance of academics and financial literacy.

“I was told to come back to 4-corners because campers would love the types of camps where we talk academic components and financial literacy and they can see that somebody from 4-Corners made it to the NFL,” Thomas said.

While gathering his gear before the quick rain shower on Monday at the West St. Mary Field, Thomas said he spent the 2012 season as a free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. after graduating from Stanford. He said he signed with the Miami Dolphins in December of 2013, where he played five seasons signing with the Giants in 2018.

Before dodging raindrops and making the short trek from the WSMHS football field to the WSMHS Girls’ Gym, for the all-important Q&A session of the camp, Thomas stated it was a dream of his to make it to the NFL and to give back to the community.

“It was always a dream of mine to make it to the NFL,” Thomas said. “When growing up you see all those Play 60 commercials when they come in doing camps on your field and they speak to your class, that’s what I want to do,” he reminisced. “

“I made promise to myself, if I ever made it to the NFL, I would go back and at least give back to the class and neighborhoods that I grew up in and that’s really what this camp is about.”

During the Question and Answer session at Camp Mike T _ where he awarded campers for intelligent questions _ Thomas was asked what was his best memory so far in the NFL.”

“So far, my best memory would have to be my intercepting New England quarterback Tom Brady with two seconds remaining in the game in my first game with the Miami Dolphins in 2013.”

Thomas, who earned a Master of Business Adminstration from the University of Miami Business School, was also named to the 2019 Pro Bowl.