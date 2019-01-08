Morgan City Youth Bowling League members honored

Morgan City Youth Bowling League members were honored during an awards ceremony Dec. 11 at Charlie’s Lanes in Morgan City as the organization’s banquet was held to honor participants for the organization’s fall league.

Below is a list of the award winners:

Team Awards

—Handicap Series: Panthers (Cameron Kelly and Scott Price), 1,434; Team 12 (Collan St. Germain and Lauren E. Soudelier), 1,364; and Team 15 (Jaxon Guillotte and Liam Guillotte), 1,353.

—Handicap Game: The Terrible T’s (Sara Thibodeaux and Juliet Thibodeaux), 535; Team 13 (Merlin Boudreaux IV and Deuce LaCoste Jr.), 494; and Savage Ballers (Finn Harrison and Jett Lodrigue), 477.

—Scratch Series: Double Trouble (Zach Aucoin and Jonathan Spinella), 1,261; Team 1 (Devin Hidalgo and Dylan Blanchard), 1,069; and The Youngsters (Ella Bosman and Emily Price), 869.

—Scratch Game: H.F.I.H. (Jackson Kenney and Ryan Armond), 370; Team 14 (Ashley Mabile and Marina Duval), 306; and Team 19 (Madelyn Deslatte and Collin Deslatte), 305.

Boys Awards

—Handicap Series: Devin Hidalgo, 738; Deuce LaCoste Jr., 726; and Jett Lodrigue, 701.

—Handicap Game: Ryan Armond, 289; Merlin Boudreaux IV, 279; and Liam Guillotte, 278.

—Scratch Series: Jonathan Spinella, 663; Cameron Kelly, 567; and Jackson Kenney, 481;

—Scratch Game: Zach Aucoin, 241; Collin Deslatte, 213; and Collan St. Germain, 191.

Girls Awards

—Handicap Series: Sara Thibodeaux, 715; Ella Bosman, 702; and Lauren Soudelier, 673.

—Handicap Game: Juliet Thibodeaux, 292; Montana Pillaro, 262; and Chloe Estay, 237.

—Scratch Series: Emily Price, 555; Caroline Owens, 402; and Chassity Pillaro, 345.

—Scratch Game: Marina Duval, 191; Jaci Lynch, 191; Madelyn Deslatte, 136; and Allison Mercer, 127.

A new junior bowling league will begin Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Charlie’s Lanes. For more information, contact Charlie’s Lanes.