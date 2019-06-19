Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association distributes awards

Ryan Veillion was named the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association Bowler of the Year. He also won the organization's 700 Club Tournament. (Submitted Photo/Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Tamara Aucoin was named the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's Female Bowler of the Year. (Submitted Photo/Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Mark Kleinmann was named the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's Senior Bowler of the Year. (Submitted Photo/Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Kayla Myers was named Most Improved by the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association. (Submitted Photo/Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Wesley Rink was named the winner of the Bobby Froreich Memorial Award (All Events Handicap Champion) at the John "Push" Rogers Memorial Association Championship. (Submitted Photo/Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Linda Powell was named City Champ (All Events Scratch) and All Events Handicap Champ, both at the John "Push" Rogers Memorial Association Championship. (Submitted Photo/Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Rosie Fournier was honored posthmously as the Singles Champion of the John "Push" Rogers Memorial Tournament during the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's awards ceremony in May. Accepting her jacket for her achievement are friends, from left, Beverly Mayon, Lillian Rebardie, Mark Hebert, Angela Fields and Cathy Daigle. (Submitted Photo/Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Wally Arcemont, center, Morgan City Youth Bowling League president, presented a $500 scholarship each from the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association to Scott Price of Berwick High and MacKenzie Amador of Morgan City High School. (Submitted Photo/Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
The Allen Price Memorial Award, given to the team champion of the John "Push" Rogers Memorial Tournament, was presented to Chabill's. Team members include Sterling Roy, Mark Corbin, Gretchen Corbin and Miles Suire. Not pictured is Eric Cortez. (Submitted Photo/Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)