The Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association held its annual meeting and banquet May 12. Allen Price Memorial Award winners as team champions were "Thrown Together." Team members are Steve Buckner, Dustin Fuselier, Tamara Aucoin, Rick Sartwell and Seth Hebert. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Patrick Lemoine, above, was a winner of the Leo Morvant Memorial Award, along with Taylor Brocato, at the John "Push" Rogers Memorial Tournament. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Anthony Falgout Jr. was awarded the Mike Duke Memorial Award as singles champion at the John "Push" Rogers Memorial Tournament. He also was recognized as the 700 Club Tournament Champion. Falgout was this year's league Bowler of the Year, too. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Kenny Keton received the Roland Crappell Memorial Award as the All-Events Scratch Champion and City Champion and he received the Bobby Froreich Memorial Award as the All-Events Handicap Champion. All awards were from the John "Push" Rogers Memorial Tournament. He recorded a 2,161 scratch in all events, a 240 average for nine games and a 767 series to win the Roland Crappell Memorial Award. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association Awards
The Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association held its annual meeting and awards banquet May 12