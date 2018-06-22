Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association Awards

Kenny Keton received the Roland Crappell Memorial Award as the All-Events Scratch Champion and City Champion and he received the Bobby Froreich Memorial Award as the All-Events Handicap Champion. All awards were from the John "Push" Rogers Memorial Tournament. He recorded a 2,161 scratch in all events, a 240 average for nine games and a 767 series to win the Roland Crappell Memorial Award. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)