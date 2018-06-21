Morgan City Recreation Department softball roundup

Candy Fleet defeated M C Bank 13-9 in Morgan City Recreation Department softball action at Cypress Park April 19.

Londin Celestin led Candy Fleet with a 4-for-4 perfor-mance.

Other top Candy Fleet hit-ters were Ansley Graham, Julianna Prestenbach and Ava Ho, all 3-for-3; and Catherine Nobles, 3-for-4.

Bella Guarisco led M C Bank with a 3-for-3 perfor-mance.

Other top M C Bank per-formers were Janiya Jones and Bella Fangue, each 2-for-2; and Mia Stephens, 2-for-3.

Sweet Tarts 8,

Uncle J’s Boats 3

Sweet Tarts defeated Uncle J’s Boats, 8-3, in action April 19 at Cypress Park.

Hannah Fryou and Jenna Fraley each finished 1-for-1 to lead Sweet Tarts.

Bree Mitchell and Mattie Acosta each finished 2-for-2 to lead Uncle J’s Boats, while Emily Orgeron was 1-for-1.

Red Hots 3,

Uncle J’s Boats 0

Red Hots defeated Uncle J’s Boats 3-0 at Cypress Park April 18.

Charlie Ann Fuhrer led the Red Hots with a 1-for-1 performance.

Other top Red Hots offen-sive performers were Karlee Alleman and Kayla Brous-sard, each 1-for-2.

Mattie Acosta led Uncle J’s Boats with a 1-for-2 performance.

Snickers 5, Sweet Tarts 4

Snickers defeated Sweet Tarts 5-4 at Cypress Park April 18.

Emily Metrejean led Snickers with a 1-for-1 performance.

Alayia Howard and Jadence Madise each added a 1-for-2 performance for Snickers.

Kallie Rabalais led Sweet Tarts with a 1-for-1 perfor-mance.

Red Hots 4, Snickers 3

Charlie Ann Fuhrer col-lected two hits and Red Hots defeated Snickers 4-3 at Cypress Park April 17.

Fuhrer finished 2-for-2.

Other top Red Hots offen-sive contributors were Karlee Alleman and Braelynn Andrus, each 1-for-2.

Alaya Howard led Snickers with a 1-for-2 performance with a triple, while Aireianna Granger was 1-for-1.

Skittles 8, Candy Fleet 2

Caroline Mancuso and Li-yah Blanco each collected three hits and Skittled de-feated Candy Fleet 8-2 April 17 at Cypress Park.

Mancuso and Blanco each finished 3-for-3.

Jordin Jackson added a 2-for-2 performance for the Skittles.

Stella Jones, Violet Busse, London Celestine and Jaraja Gray each finished 1-for-2 for Candy Fleet.

M C Bank 4, Skittles 2

Bella Burbante had two doubles and M C Bank de-feated Skittles 4-2 at Cypress Park April 12.

Burbante finished 2-for-2.

Other top M C Bank offen-sive contributors were Mia Stephens and Janiya Jones, each 2 for 2; Ella Chauvin, 2-for-3; and Bella Guarisco, 1-for-2.

Caroline Mancuso, Paisley Barbier, Amber Swiber, Ella Fryou and Liyah Blanco led Skittles as each finished 1 for 2.

Red Hots 12, Snickers 8

Red Hots defeated Snickers 12-8 at Cypress Park April 12.

Charlie Ann Fuhrer and Avery Graham led the Red Hots as each finished 1 for 1.

Izear Willis led Snickers with a 1-for-1 performance while Katie Aucoin, Jalayiah Smith and Brynn Robicheaux each finished 1 for 2 for Snickers.

Uncle J’s Boats 12,

Snickers 3

Uncle J’s Boats defeated Snickers 12-3 at Cypress Park April 11.

Kumari Nadar led Uncle J’s Boats with a 1-for-1 per-formance, while Mattie Acosta and Elizabeth Legen-dre each were 1 for 2 for Uncle J’s Boats.

Emily Metrejean and Alayia Howard led Snickers’ offense. Metrejean finished 2-for-2, while Howard was 1-for-1 with a triple.

Alaya Hayles added a 1-for-2 performance for Snickers.

Red Hots 10,

Sweet Tarts 2

Red Hots defeated Sweet Tarts 10-2 at Cypress Park April 10.

Jewel Blanco, Lucy Kin-cade and Avery Graham each finished 1-for-1 to lead Red Hots, while Charlie Ann Fuhrer, Karlee Alleman and Sanaa Bailey all were 1-for-2.

Hannah Fryou and Emma McCollough led Sweet Tarts as each was 1-for-2.

Uncle J’s Boats 11,

Sweet Tarts 6

Uncle J’s Boats defeated Sweet Tarts 11-6 at Cypress Park April 10.

Abbi Foreman led Uncle J’s Boats with a 1-for-1 performance, while Elizabeth Legendre was 1-for-3.

Hannah Fryou led Sweet Tarts with a 2-for-2 perfor-mance, while Jenna Fraley was 1-for-2.

Skittles 8, Candy Fleet 1

Amaezyn-Grace Chisley collected three hits and Skittles defeated Candy Fleet 8-1 at Cypress Park April 10.

Chisley finished 3-for-3.

Other top Skittles offensive contributors were Caroline Mancuso, 2-for-3 with a double; Liyah Blanco, 1-for-2 with a double; Harlee Scott, 2-for-2; and Ella Fryou, 2-for-3.

Catherine Nobles led Can-dy Fleet with a 2-for-2 per-formance, while Violet Busse and Ansley Graham each finished 1-for-2.