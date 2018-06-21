Morgan City Recreation Department softball roundup
Candy Fleet defeated M C Bank 13-9 in Morgan City Recreation Department softball action at Cypress Park April 19.
Londin Celestin led Candy Fleet with a 4-for-4 perfor-mance.
Other top Candy Fleet hit-ters were Ansley Graham, Julianna Prestenbach and Ava Ho, all 3-for-3; and Catherine Nobles, 3-for-4.
Bella Guarisco led M C Bank with a 3-for-3 perfor-mance.
Other top M C Bank per-formers were Janiya Jones and Bella Fangue, each 2-for-2; and Mia Stephens, 2-for-3.
Sweet Tarts 8,
Uncle J’s Boats 3
Sweet Tarts defeated Uncle J’s Boats, 8-3, in action April 19 at Cypress Park.
Hannah Fryou and Jenna Fraley each finished 1-for-1 to lead Sweet Tarts.
Bree Mitchell and Mattie Acosta each finished 2-for-2 to lead Uncle J’s Boats, while Emily Orgeron was 1-for-1.
Red Hots 3,
Uncle J’s Boats 0
Red Hots defeated Uncle J’s Boats 3-0 at Cypress Park April 18.
Charlie Ann Fuhrer led the Red Hots with a 1-for-1 performance.
Other top Red Hots offen-sive performers were Karlee Alleman and Kayla Brous-sard, each 1-for-2.
Mattie Acosta led Uncle J’s Boats with a 1-for-2 performance.
Snickers 5, Sweet Tarts 4
Snickers defeated Sweet Tarts 5-4 at Cypress Park April 18.
Emily Metrejean led Snickers with a 1-for-1 performance.
Alayia Howard and Jadence Madise each added a 1-for-2 performance for Snickers.
Kallie Rabalais led Sweet Tarts with a 1-for-1 perfor-mance.
Red Hots 4, Snickers 3
Charlie Ann Fuhrer col-lected two hits and Red Hots defeated Snickers 4-3 at Cypress Park April 17.
Fuhrer finished 2-for-2.
Other top Red Hots offen-sive contributors were Karlee Alleman and Braelynn Andrus, each 1-for-2.
Alaya Howard led Snickers with a 1-for-2 performance with a triple, while Aireianna Granger was 1-for-1.
Skittles 8, Candy Fleet 2
Caroline Mancuso and Li-yah Blanco each collected three hits and Skittled de-feated Candy Fleet 8-2 April 17 at Cypress Park.
Mancuso and Blanco each finished 3-for-3.
Jordin Jackson added a 2-for-2 performance for the Skittles.
Stella Jones, Violet Busse, London Celestine and Jaraja Gray each finished 1-for-2 for Candy Fleet.
M C Bank 4, Skittles 2
Bella Burbante had two doubles and M C Bank de-feated Skittles 4-2 at Cypress Park April 12.
Burbante finished 2-for-2.
Other top M C Bank offen-sive contributors were Mia Stephens and Janiya Jones, each 2 for 2; Ella Chauvin, 2-for-3; and Bella Guarisco, 1-for-2.
Caroline Mancuso, Paisley Barbier, Amber Swiber, Ella Fryou and Liyah Blanco led Skittles as each finished 1 for 2.
Red Hots 12, Snickers 8
Red Hots defeated Snickers 12-8 at Cypress Park April 12.
Charlie Ann Fuhrer and Avery Graham led the Red Hots as each finished 1 for 1.
Izear Willis led Snickers with a 1-for-1 performance while Katie Aucoin, Jalayiah Smith and Brynn Robicheaux each finished 1 for 2 for Snickers.
Uncle J’s Boats 12,
Snickers 3
Uncle J’s Boats defeated Snickers 12-3 at Cypress Park April 11.
Kumari Nadar led Uncle J’s Boats with a 1-for-1 per-formance, while Mattie Acosta and Elizabeth Legen-dre each were 1 for 2 for Uncle J’s Boats.
Emily Metrejean and Alayia Howard led Snickers’ offense. Metrejean finished 2-for-2, while Howard was 1-for-1 with a triple.
Alaya Hayles added a 1-for-2 performance for Snickers.
Red Hots 10,
Sweet Tarts 2
Red Hots defeated Sweet Tarts 10-2 at Cypress Park April 10.
Jewel Blanco, Lucy Kin-cade and Avery Graham each finished 1-for-1 to lead Red Hots, while Charlie Ann Fuhrer, Karlee Alleman and Sanaa Bailey all were 1-for-2.
Hannah Fryou and Emma McCollough led Sweet Tarts as each was 1-for-2.
Uncle J’s Boats 11,
Sweet Tarts 6
Uncle J’s Boats defeated Sweet Tarts 11-6 at Cypress Park April 10.
Abbi Foreman led Uncle J’s Boats with a 1-for-1 performance, while Elizabeth Legendre was 1-for-3.
Hannah Fryou led Sweet Tarts with a 2-for-2 perfor-mance, while Jenna Fraley was 1-for-2.
Skittles 8, Candy Fleet 1
Amaezyn-Grace Chisley collected three hits and Skittles defeated Candy Fleet 8-1 at Cypress Park April 10.
Chisley finished 3-for-3.
Other top Skittles offensive contributors were Caroline Mancuso, 2-for-3 with a double; Liyah Blanco, 1-for-2 with a double; Harlee Scott, 2-for-2; and Ella Fryou, 2-for-3.
Catherine Nobles led Can-dy Fleet with a 2-for-2 per-formance, while Violet Busse and Ansley Graham each finished 1-for-2.