Morgan City Recreation Department holds Biddy Basketball Opening Ceremonies

The Morgan City Recreation Department held Biddy Basketball opening ceremonies Monday at M.D. Shannon Elementary in Morgan City. During the opening ceremonies, Jimmie Johnson, a long time volunteer in the local Biddy basketball league, was honored for his service. Johnson, left in top photo, was presented a plaque recognizing his service by Morgan City Biddy Basketball President Kim McPherson. In the bottom photo, the ceremonial tip is conducted by Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi, center. Participating in the tip are Jorden Geason, left, of Flawless Printing, and Blake Bolner of L n L Tree Service. (The Daily Review/Photos by Geoff Stoute)