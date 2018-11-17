Morgan City Recreation Department Atchafalaya Flag Football League closing ceremonies

Sonic won the 7-9 age group title in the Morgan City Recreation Department's Atchafalaya Flag Football League's championship game Wednesday at Norman Park. Sonic defeated Sam's Lawn Care 47-39. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Jayden Thomas of Sonic, left, and Tanner Grizzaffi of Sam's Lawn Care were the two sportsmanship award winners for the champion and runner-up in the Morgan City Recreation Department Atchafalya Flag Football League's 7-9 age group. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Smoothie King won the 10-12 age group of the Morgan City Recreation Department's Atchafalaya Flag Football League. Cannata's was the league's second-place team. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Julyin Harris, left, of Smoothie King and Santana Daigle of Cannata's were the sportsmanship award winners for the champions and runner-up in the Morgan City Recreation Department Atchafalaya Flag Football League's 10-12 age group. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Sat, 11/17/2018 - 11:59am

The Morgan City Recreation Department's Atchafalaya Flag Football League held its closing ceremonies Wednesday at Norman Park.

