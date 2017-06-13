Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo held Saturday

The Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo was held Saturday.

Prizes were given out in the following categories: Redfish Limit, Redfish (Big Fish), Bass Stringer, Bass (Big Fish), Mike Michel Trash Fish Award, Spec, Spec (Big Fish) and Catfish.

Kevin Harvey won the Redfish limit category, which featured 68 entries, while Mike Lambert had the day’s biggest redfish.

Hunter Andras won the Bass Stringer category, which featured 34 entries, while Kevin Hebert had the biggest bass.

Daniel Bergeron won the Mike Michel Trash Fish Award.

Bradly Matte won the Spec category, which featured 17 entries, and he also won the prize for the biggest Spec.

Derrick Gros won the Catfish category, which featured 18 entries.

Below are the winners in each category and the weights of their fish:

—Redfish Limit: No. 1 Kevin Harvey, 45.76; No. 2 Mike Lambert, 44.24; No. 3 Bradley Matte, 42.14; No. 4 William Folsom, 40.84; No. 5. Brian Eisenman Sr., 40.78; No. 6 Myron Burke, 40.54; and No. 7 Jerome Plaisance, 40.44.

—Redfish (Big Fish): Mike Lambert, 14.52.

—Bass Stringer: No. 1 Hunter Andras, 13.9; No. 2 Kevin Hebert, 13.34; No. 3 Chris Thornton, 12.54; No. 4 Hal Pinho, 11.9; and No. 5 Wesley Verret, 11.76.

—Bass (Big Fish): Kevin Hebert, 5.38.

—Mike Michel Trash Fish Award: Daniel Bergeron, 31.72.

—Spec: No. 1 Bradley Matte, 16.76; No. 2 Mitch Stelly, 12.14; and No. 3 Jim Iler, 9.5.

—Spec (Big Fish): Bradley Matte, 4.54.

—Catfish: No. 1 Derrick Gros, 20.82; No. 2 April Reulet, 18.64; and No. 3 Dane Daigle, 13.4.