Morgan City High, Central Catholic earn volleyball wins

Staff Report

The Morgan City Lady Tigers defeated Central Lafourche 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-22 and 25-18) in nondistrict action in Morgan City Monday.

Haylie Crappell and Mary Vincent led Morgan City. Crappell had 16 kills and 34 digs, while Vincent recorded one ace, 38 assists and nine digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were as follows: Brynn Stephens, one assist and 24 digs; Sarah Daniels, nine kills, three blocks, one assist and one dig; Faith Bailey, four aces, seven kills, one assist and eight digs; Mariah Pleasant, three aces, five kills, one block, two block assists, one assist and nine digs; and Kamryn Oliver, five digs.

Morgan City also won the junior varsity contest 2-0 (25-16 and 25-9), while in the freshmen match, Morgan City split its sets, winning set one 25-16 and falling 25-17 in set two.

Thursday, Morgan City swept Ascension Catholic in Morgan City.

The Lady Tigers won by scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-20.

Bailey, Stephens and Vincent led Morgan City. Bailey had 13 kills, one block, seven digs and two assists, while Stephens had one ace, one assist and 33 digs. Vincent recorded two aces, two block assists, six digs and 27 assists.

Other top Morgan City contributors were as follows: Crappell, one ace, nine kills and 15 digs; Pleasant, eight kills, one block assist and one dig; Daniels, four kills, one block, one block assist and one assist; and Olivier, eight digs and one assist.

Morgan City (8-5) will return to action Thursday when it hosts H.L. Bourgeois.

Berwick falls to Westminster

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to Westminster Christian in Berwick Saturday in three sets.

Berwick fell by scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-22 to Westminster, which is ranked No. 10 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division V power rankings.

No individual stats were available.

Berwick (1-6), No. 26 in the latest Division III power rankings, will return to action Tuesday when it begins District 8-III play at home against Morgan City.

CCHS defeats

Brusly

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles swept Brusly in Morgan City Thursday.

Central Catholic won by scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-16.

Katie Luc, Kamille Lightfoot and Bri’yannah Johnson led Central Catholic. Luc had 14 assists and four digs, while Lightfoot totaled four kills, four aces, two digs, one solo block and two block assists. Johnson added five kills and one solo block.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Madison Landry, four kills, two digs, one solo block and two block assists; Kennedy Grizzaffi, four kills, one solo block and one block assist; Haley Fontenot, two kills, seven digs and one block assist; and Charlotte Callais, one assist, one ace and five digs.

Central Catholic (4-7) will return to action Wednesday when it opens District 2-V play at home against Houma Christian.

Patterson falls

to CHNI

The Patterson Lumber-jills fell to Catholic High-New Iberia in straight sets at Patterson Thurs-day.

The Lumberjills fell by scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-7.

Nyla Alexander and Brianna Simon led the Lumberjills. Alexander had one ace and five kills, while Simon recorded seven assists.

Other top Patterson contributors were Alyssa Perkins, one ace, two kills, one dig and one block; and Kailani Harris, two aces and one block.

The Lumberjills (2-4, 0-2) returned to action Tuesday when they fell to Delcambre in straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-15.

The Lumberjills are scheduled play again Thursday they travel to face Ascension Episcopal in District 2-IV action.