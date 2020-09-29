Morgan City gets road volleyball win, home loss

Staff Report

The Morgan City Lady Tigers split their volleyball matches Saturday, defeating Franklin on the road and falling at home to Terrebonne.

The Lady Tigers (6-4) topped Franklin 3-0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-12) while falling to Terrebonne 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-12).

The Lady Tigers recorded 18 aces.

Haylie Crappell and Olivia Baio led Morgan City. Crappell had five aces, 10 kills and two digs, while Baio recorded three aces, 14 assists and four digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were Faith Bailey, two aces, two kills and four digs; and Hailey Denning, four aces and one assist.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City defeated Franklin 2-0 (25-7, 25-6).

Against Terrebonne, Crappell, Brynn Stephens and Mary Vincent led Morgan City. Crappell had seven kills, two assists and 11 digs, while Stephens recorded one ace and 12 digs. Vincent had one ace, eight assists and eight digs.

Bailey added five kills and four digs.

On Thursday, Morgan City fell to Assumption, 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-11).

Crappell, Stephens and Vincent led Morgan City. Crappell had seven kills, while Stephens had 21 digs. Vincent recorded three kills, 14 digs and five assists.

Other top Morgan City contributors were as follows: Baio, eight assists and three digs; Mariah Pleasant, two kills, one block and two block assists; and Bailey, one ace, one kill and two block assists.

On Sept. 22, Morgan City defeated Patterson 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-21).

Pleasant, Baio and Vincent led Morgan City. Pleasant had one ace, seven kills, one block and four digs, while Baio recorded three aces, 10 assists and three digs. Vincent added one ace, four kills, 10 assists and eight digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were as follows: Crappell, two aces, six kills and three digs; Bailey, one ace, six kills and two digs; and Stephens, two aces and nine digs.

CCHS falls to HLB

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles fell to H.L. Bourgeois 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-19) in Gray Saturday.

Haley Fontenot, Katie Luc and Emily Lipari led Central Catholic (2-6). Fontenot finished with 12 kills and eight digs, while Luc had 22 assists, two aces and three digs. Lipari recorded one ace, one assist and 11 digs.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were Gweneth Dohmann, eight kills, one ace and seven digs; and Kennedy Grizzaffi, three kills, one dig and two solo blocks.

Berwick falls

to Terrebonne

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to Terrebonne 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-18) in Berwick Saturday.

No individual stats were available.

Berwick (1-5) will return to action Oct. 3 when it hosts West-minster Christian.