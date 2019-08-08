Morgan City bowlers are recognized

Area bowlers who participated in the Morgan City Youth Summer League and the Morgan City Little Big League seasons were recognized last week during a ceremony at Charlie’s Lanes.

Below is a list of the award winners in each category:

Morgan City Youth Summer League

Team Season High Scores:

—Handicap Series: J&J (Julianna Hernandez and Jaci Lynch), 1,457; Team 15 (Marina Duval and Ashley Mabile), 1,354; and We Don’t Care (Allison Mercer and Emily Price), 1,257.

—Handicap Game: Team 3 (Juliet Thibodeaux and Zach Aucoin), 495; Team 14 (Ethan Blanchard and Jessie Lodrigue), 494; Team 9 (Jacob Duval and Logan Haines), 456.

—Scratch Series: Strikeout Boyz (Micah Lodrigue and Tate Williams), 1,157; Dragon Slayers (Ty Ribardi and Hunter LeBlanc), 903; and Team 12 (Ty Bernuchaux and Owen Dehart), 844.

—Scratch Game: Cereal Killers (Jonathan Spinella and Haidyn Derise), 410; Team 13 (Cameron LaCoste and Jackson Kenney), 324; Crime & Pineshment (Jaxon Guillotte and Liam Guillotte), 277.

Boys Season High Scores

—Handicap Series: Ethan Blanchard, 710; Zach Aucoin, 666; and Ty Bernuchaux, 644.

—Handicap Game: Jonathan Spinella, 280; Jackson Kenney, 251; Jacob Duval, 234.

—Scratch Series: Micah Lodrigue, 627; Jessie Lodrigue, 518; and Liam Guillotte, 484.

—Scratch Game: Tate Williams, 225; Ty Ribardi, 192; and Cameron LaCoste, 180.

Girls Season High Scores

—Handicap Series: Briana Toups, 671; Haidyn Derise, 657; and Alanni Landry, 604.

—Handicap Game: Juliet Thibodeaux, 256; Allison Mercer, 223; and Ashley Mabile, 215.

—Scratch Series: Emily Price, 611; Marina Duval, 501; and Chloe Estay, 334.

—Scratch Game: Jaci Lynch, 234; Julianna Hernandez, 161; and Avery Landry, 98.

Morgan City Little Big League

Team Season High Scores

—Handicap Game: Ebowla (Juliet Thibodeaux and B.J. Thibodeaux), 530; Alex (Ethan Blanchard and Ti t i a Blanchard), 514; and Spring Rolls (Elizabeth Amador and Sandy Amador), 492.

—Handicap Series: Two Thibz (Sara Thibodeaux and Patrick Thibodeaux), 1,459; The Strikers (Chloe Dinger, Ricky Dinger and Candace Dinger), 1,431; and No Food or Drinks Allowed (Hailey

Amador and Adam Amador), 1,406.

—Scratch Game: Liam/Seth (Liam Guillotte and Seth Hebert), 445; Devon/Eric (Devin Hidalgo and Eric Cortez), 434; Team Pillaro (Montana Pillaro and Jerry Pillaro), 389.

—Scratch Series: We Don’t Care (Emily Price and Lisa Powell), 1,193; Corner-Pin Killers (Jonathan Spinella and David Spinella), 1,168; and Bobby/Evan (Evan Rotolo and Robert Rotolo), 999.

Men’s Season High Scores

—Handicap Game: Jerry Pillaro, 271; Miles Powell, 263; and Kenneth LaCoste, 239.

—Handicap Series, B.J. Thibodeaux, 723; Patrick Thibodeaux, 708; and Sean Torgrimson Sr., 638.

—Scratch Game: Robert Rotolo, 267; Seth Hebert, 259; and Heath Guillotte, 178.

—Scratch Series: Adam Amador, 705, and David Spinella, 527.

Women’s Season High

Scores

—Handicap Game: Lisa Powell, 244, and Kristi Boudreaux, 237.

—Handicap Series: Faith Spinella, 711, and Carissa Thibodeaux, 616.

—Scratch Game: Sandy Amador, 220.

—Scratch Series: Dena Thibodaux, 478.

Boys’ Season High Scores

—Handicap Game: Devin Hidalgo, 291; Jett Lodrigue, 239; and Ethan Blanchard, 239.

—Handicap Series: Grant Torgrimson, 682, and Jaxon Guillotte, 662.

—Scratch Game: Jonathan Spinella, 253, and Cameron LaCoste, 157.

—Scratch Series: Liam Guillotte, 555, and Evan Rotolo, 321.

Girls’ Season High Scores

—Handicap Game: Chloe Dinger, 270; Shannon Derise, 263; and Lexi Thibodeaux, 246.

—Handicap Series: Jolie Boudreaux, 738; Montana Pillaro, 700; and Elizabeth Amador, 653.

—Scratch Game: Emily Price, 246; Juliet Thibodeaux, 246; and Autumn Mills, 116.

—Scratch Series: Sara Thibodeaux, 488, and Hailey Amador, 274.