Morgan City (top photo) and St. Mary Central (above) 7- and-8-year-old All-Stars competed in the District 3-AA Tournament at the Bayou Vista Community Center this weekend. Morgan City finished the tournament 1-2, while St. Mary Central was 0-3. Franklin won the tournament, while Thibodaux was runner-up. Franklin and Thibodaux will advance to the state tournament, which will be held in Jackson Parish next week. (The Daily Review/Photos by Mico Aloisio)

Morgan City All-Stars finish 1-2 at District 3-AA Tournament

Thu, 06/28/2018 - 1:42pm Geoffrey Stoute

