The Morgan City 9-year-old All-Stars will begin Dixie Youth state tournament play Friday in Jonesboro. Team members are, kneeling from left, Zakyrian Ayers, Austen Gros, Noah
Pickens, Baylor Allen, Tanner Grizzaffi and Christopher Tran. On the middle row are Jaryan Bias, Hayden Norris, Jace Sevin, Sage LaPoint, Bacadi Alcina and Parker Gros. On the top
row are assistant coach Justin Gros, head coach Matt Grizzaffi and assistant coach Sam Allen. (The Daily Review/File Photo)
The Morgan City 11-year-old All-Stars will begin Dixie Youth state tournament play Friday in Jonesboro. Team members are, kneeling from left, Landyn Ramagos, Lucas Pickens,
Franco Saleme, Bryan Cordero and Conner Daigle. Standing, are assistant coach Keith Daigle, Chaz' Pickens, Tate Fontenot, Jamyre Bias, Kollin Nelson, JaKavior Kemp and head coach Chase Pickens. Not pictured are Jackman Lind, Max Simmons and
assistant coach Jeff Fontenot. (The Daily Review/File Photo)
Morgan City 9s, 11s begin state tourney action Friday
The Morgan City 9-year-old and 11-year-old All-Stars both will compete in the state tournaments for their respective age groups in Jonesboro, beginning Friday.
In 9-year-old action, Morgan City will begin play in the 10-team tournament with a 3 p.m. contest Friday against Monroe in pool play.
Saturday, the tournament’s teams will compete in single-elimination bracket play.
The tournament field features Morgan City, Monroe, Gonzales, Ponchatoula, Jackson Parish, Union Parish, Ruston, Oakdale, and the District 8 Champion and District 8 Runner-Up, who are not identified on the bracket.
In 11-year-old action, Morgan City will compete in Pool A with Monroe and the District 8 Runner-Up and the District 8 Third-Place finisher, who both are not identified.
Morgan City will meet the District 8 Runner-Up Friday at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Morgan City will play the District 8 Third-Place team at 9 a.m. and Monroe at 5 p.m.
The top two teams from Pool A and Pool B will compete in the single-elimination championship bracket.
Pool B features Gonzales, Jackson Parish and the District 8 Champion, who is not identified.