Morgan City 9s, 11s begin state tourney action Friday

The Morgan City 9-year-old and 11-year-old All-Stars both will compete in the state tournaments for their respective age groups in Jonesboro, beginning Friday.

In 9-year-old action, Morgan City will begin play in the 10-team tournament with a 3 p.m. contest Friday against Monroe in pool play.

Saturday, the tournament’s teams will compete in single-elimination bracket play.

The tournament field features Morgan City, Monroe, Gonzales, Ponchatoula, Jackson Parish, Union Parish, Ruston, Oakdale, and the District 8 Champion and District 8 Runner-Up, who are not identified on the bracket.

In 11-year-old action, Morgan City will compete in Pool A with Monroe and the District 8 Runner-Up and the District 8 Third-Place finisher, who both are not identified.

Morgan City will meet the District 8 Runner-Up Friday at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Morgan City will play the District 8 Third-Place team at 9 a.m. and Monroe at 5 p.m.

The top two teams from Pool A and Pool B will compete in the single-elimination championship bracket.

Pool B features Gonzales, Jackson Parish and the District 8 Champion, who is not identified.