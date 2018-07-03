Morgan City 9-year-old All-Stars win district title

The Morgan City 9-year-old All-Stars won the 2018 District 3 Championship Sunday at Peltier Park in Thibodaux. The squad will move on to the state tournament, which will be held in Monroe this weekend. Team members are, kneeling from left, Colin Lasseigne, Gavin Roy, Kade Allen, Kevin Robertson, Ryan Valentine and Gerran Hayes. On the middle row are Maddox Justillian, Colin LaCoste, Micah Wilkenson, Blaze Ashley, Jarrius Ingram, and JP McCleary. On the back row are assistant coach Jerry LaCoste, head coach Patrick Roy and assistant coach Greg Lasseigne. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Sabrina Williams)