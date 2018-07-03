Morgan City 11-year-old All-Stars win district tournament

The Morgan City Recreation Department 11-year-old All-Stars swept Thibodaux this weekend in a best-of-three series for the district crown. Team members are, kneeling from left, Brayton Gros, Kaleb Nguyen, Shamus LaCoste, Brandon Cordero and Talen Black. On the middle row are Cade Menina, Thomas Mancuso, Anthony Bourgeois, Samuel Nadar, Austin Cornes and Rodrick Bennett Jr. On the top row are assistant coach Steve Cornes, head coach Shamus LaCoste and assistant coach Andrew Mancuso. Not pictured is Gage Begley. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)