Morgan City 10s looking to make history with state title

The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars will be looking to make history this weekend when they compete in the Louisiana Dixie Youth AAA State Championship series at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria.

While the Morgan City Recreation Department has won multiple state championships in the Majors (12-year-old) Division, Morgan City hasn’t clinched a title in the AAA (10-year-old) Division.

Morgan City will be making its first appearance in an AAA state title game series since the 2001 season. It’s also the second year in a row a team from the Tri-City area will compete in the AAA state title game series as Patterson made the trip in 2017, falling in two games to Girard Park.

Morgan City coach Chase Pickens said core members of his squad have played with him through the years and in travel ball. He said the state title game series and an opportunity to go to the World Series is something they have been working towards.

They will get that chance with a quick turnaround and little chance to think about the task ahead after winning the Louisiana Dixie Youth Minors South Regional in Vidalia Tuesday.

“You don’t really have much time to think about it,” Pickens said. “I don’t think they’re really thinking about it too much. I think they’re ready to play. We got some good defense in yesterday. We batted well today, so I think we’re ready for whatever challenge is brought to us.”

Morgan City and Ruston will play game 1 at 5:30 p.m. Friday and game 2 Saturday at 10 a.m. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Saturday at 5 p.m.

Asked if he knows anything about his opponent, the Louisiana North Minors Regional Champion, Pickens said, “Don’t know anything, and don’t care to know anything.”

He said his team is ready to play.

Pickens agreed that the outcome of the weekend has more to do with what his team does than what Ruston does.

“If we play our game, if we hold our defense to the way we’re capable of, throw some strikes, the sky’s the limit for my kids,” he said.

Morgan City advanced to the state tournament after winning the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Regional in Vidalia Tuesday with a 12-7 victory against Ville Platte. Morgan City finished the tournament with a 4-1 mark, drawing a bye to the tournament championship on the final day after three teams were remaining with one loss following Monday’s action.

“When I pulled that bye, that was a huge sigh of relief that we didn’t have to play two games that night,” Pickens said of the tournament’s final night in which Ville Platte had to face Delhi before turning around and playing Morgan City.

Morgan City’s lone loss was to Ville Platte and the team bounced back with a 12-2 win in four innings against North Sabine to advance to the title game.

“That night, I saw it in their eyes,” Pickens said. “They were ready to play ball.”

As for the title game, Pickens said, “I think me and my coaching staff were more nervous than the kids in the championship.”