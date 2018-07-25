Morgan City 10s fall to Ruston in state championship series

A combination of Ruston’s ability to hit the ball and Morgan City’s defensive miscues were the local team’s downfall as it dropped the first two games of the Louisiana Dixie Youth AAA State Championship Series at Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria this weekend.

After falling 16-5 in five innings Friday, Morgan City fell Saturday 10-6.

“I can’t take anything away from them,” Morgan City coach Chase Pickens said of Ruston. “They were a really good team. I didn’t feel like our defense played its best, and I don’t feel like our bats showed up, so this weekend, the better team actually won.”

Morgan City finishes its summer with an 11-4 mark, including a 7-3 mark in Dixie Youth tournaments.

The squad achieved its goals of winning district and regional and came up one goal short with the World Series berth.

“I think a lot of the kids got some great experience that haven’t been here before,” Pickens said. “If it wasn’t for Noah Guarisco, we would have lost a lot of games. He came in (and) pitched great for us. Other than that, you can’t take away what we did.”

Saturday, Ruston took a 4-0 lead in the first, and Morgan City cut its deficit to 4-2 in the top of the second.

Ruston broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 9-2 lead.

Each team scored a run in the fifth, and Morgan City’s attempt at a sixth-inning rally fell short.

Ruston outhit Morgan City 8-5.

Macklin Conroy earned the win. In 4.2 innings, he surrendered three runs (one earned) on two hits with one walk, two hit batters and seven strikeouts.

Offensively, Conroy led Ruston with a 2-for-3 performance with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Nolan Parnell added a 1-for-3 performance with a double and a run.

Chaz’ Pickens suffered the loss. In one inning, he surrendered four runs (two earned) on three hits with one walk.

Kollin Nelson led Morgan City with a 2-for-2 performance with a run. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Ja’Kavior Kemp and Conner Daigle, each 1-for-3 with an RBI; Bryan Cordero, 1-for-2, two runs; Jade Oliney, an RBI and a run; and Tate Fontenot, an RBI.

Friday, Ruston took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first via an error at shortstop and a single by Brooks Brown to shallow right-centerfield.

Morgan City responded with a run in the bottom of the frame when Kemp was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

However, Ruston erupted for seven runs in the top of the second for a 9-1 advantage. Defensive miscues hurt Morgan City in the inning, and Morgan City made two pitching changes.

Ruston added a run in the fourth on Brown’s single to left field for a 10-1 lead.

Morgan City tried to rally in the bottom of the fourth as the local squad scored four runs, but Ruston came roaring back with six runs in the top of the fifth.

Morgan City put a runner on base in the bottom of the fifth with one out, but Ruston responded with back-to-back outs to end the game via the mercy rule.

Conroy earned the win. In one inning, he surrendered one unearned run on one hit with two hit batters and two strikeouts.

Brown led Ruston with a 2-for-3 performance with three RBIs. Other top Ruston offensive contributors were Conroy, 2-for-4, a triple, an RBI and three runs; Hudson Wood, 2-for-4, three RBIs and two runs; and Jackson Burroughs, 1-for-3, a double, two stolen bases and three runs.

Chaz’ Pickens led Morgan City with a 1-for-3 performance with two RBIs. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Lucas Pickens, 1-for-3, a run; and Kemp, an RBI and a run.

Lucas Pickens suffered the loss. In 1.1 innings, he surrendered five runs (three earned) on three hits with three walks.

While Pickens said his team has some things to work on, he said his team gave their best effort this weekend.

He said this weekend’s experience was beneficial.

“Getting there and getting a taste of it is great,” he said. “We’ll see that team again in two years.”