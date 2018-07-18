Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars win south region title

The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Star baseball team won the Louisiana Dixie Youth Minors South Regional in Vidalia Tuesday with a 12-7 victory against Ville Platte.

No individual statistics were available.

Morgan City will continue postseason play Friday in Saturday in a best-of-three series in Alexandria against Ruston, which won the Louisiana Dixie Youth Minors North Regional in Shreveport.

The series winner advances to the Dixie Youth AAA World Series, which will be held Aug. 4-9 in Lumberton, North Carolina.

The Franklin 12-year-old All-Stars advanced to the Majors best-of-three series in Alexandria this weekend as it defeated Girard Park 2-0 in the Louisiana Dixie Youth Majors South Regional final Tuesday. Franklin will face West Carroll, which defeated St. Mary Central 12-0 in the Louisiana Dixie Youth Majors North Regional Final, Friday and Saturday.

Franklin’s and Morgan City’s 12-year-old All-Star teams, along with Morgan City’s and Franklin’s 10-year-old All-Star teams, all won the sportsmanship trophies at their respective regionals this week. Franklin’s 10s won the award at the Louisiana Dixie Youth Minors North Regional in Shreveport. District 3 Tournament Director Seth Thomas said that is the first time that four teams from the district have won the award.

West Carroll

defeats SMC

St. Mary Central’s postseason run came to an end Tuesday as the squad fell to West Carroll 12-0 in four innings in the Louisiana Dixie Youth Majors North Regional in Shreveport Tuesday.

West Carroll scored two runs in the first and five each in the second and third innings.

The game was called after the top of the fourth.

West Carroll outhit St. Mary Central 12-1.

Cru Bella collected the local squad’s lone hit as he finished 1-for-2.

Bella suffered the loss. In two innings, he surrendered seven runs (seven earned) on eight hits with two walks, one hit batter and one strikeout.

St. Mary Central advanced to the final by winning two straight games after falling to West Carroll in the second round of winner’s bracket play.

Because West Carroll was undefeated, St. Mary Central would have had to beat the squad twice to win the tournament title.

West Carroll advances to face Franklin in the 12-year old state championship series this weekend in Alexandria.