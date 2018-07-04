The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars won the District 3 AAA Tournament in Morgan City Sunday. Morgan City finished the tournament with a 3-0 mark. The local squad will continue play at the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Regional in Vidalia, which begins July 13. Team members are, kneeling from left, Franco Saleme, Noah Guarisco, Conner Daigle, Bryan Cordero, Lucas Pickens and Landyn Ramagos. On the middle row are JaKavior Kemp, Chaz’ Pickens, Tate Fontenot, Kollin Nelson, Jade Oliney and Jamyre Bias. On the back row are assistant coach Bryson Barbier, head coach Chase Pickens and assistant coach Mike Nelson. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ricki Daigle)

Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars win district title

Wed, 07/04/2018 - 8:29am Geoffrey Stoute

