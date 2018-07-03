Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars win district crown

The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Star team won the District 3 championship Sunday, routing St. Mary Central, 16-2, to clinch a spot in the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Regional.

Morgan City finished the tournament 3-0 with wins against Thibodaux, Franklin and St. Mary Central.

Morgan City will continue postseason play at the South Regional, which begins July 13.

Franklin finished 2-1 in district play to claim the district runner-up spot and will move on to the Louisiana Dixie Youth North Regional in Shreveport, which also will begin on July 13.

No stats were available Monday morning for Morgan City except for its win against St. Mary Central.

Sunday, Morgan City took a 2-0 lead after an inning, but St. Mary Central cut its deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second.

Morgan City scored three runs in the top of the third for a 5-1 advantage before erupting for 11 runs in the top of the fourth for a 16-1 lead.

St. Mary Central scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, but the game was called due to the mercy rule.

JaKavior Kemp led Morgan City with a 3-for-3 performance with a triple, five RBIs and two runs. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Jamyre Bias, 2-for-2, with a double, three RBIs, a stolen base and four runs; Landyn Ramagos, 2-for-4, two runs; Kollin Nelson, 1-for-2, an RBI and a run; and Lucas Pickens, an RBI and four runs.

SMC finishes 1-2

St. Mary Central finished district play with a 1-2 mark with a win against Thibodaux and losses to Franklin and Morgan City.

In Friday’s opener against Thibodaux, St. Mary Central won 24-1.

St. Mary Central led 4-1 after an inning, 12-1 after two complete and 24-1 after three innings. The game was called after three innings.

Ian Thorguson led St. Mary Central with a 3-for-4 performance with three RBIs, a stolen base and three runs.

Other top St. Mary Central offensive contributors were Eli Lodrigue, 2-for-2 with an RBI, two stolen bases and four runs; Brennan White, 2-for-2, two runs; Breydan Clevenger, 1-for-1, a double, an RBI and a run; Layf Bella, 1-for-3, two RBIs and two runs; Evan Crappel. 1-for-2, an RBI and four runs; L.J. Morgan, 1-for-2, an RBI and three runs; Carter Dupis, an RBI and two runs; and Grant Kirkpatrick and Parker Fitter, an RBI and a run.

Three St. Mary Central pitchers combined for a one-hitter. Crappel pitched an inning and surrendered one earned run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts. Lodrigue pitched one inning and surrendered one walk, hit two batters and fanned two. Thorguson pitched an inning and surrendered two walks and fanned two.

Saturday against Franklin, St. Mary Central fell 15-0 in four innings.

Franklin scored four runs in the second, eight in the third and three in the fourth.

Crappel finished 1-for-1 to lead St. Mary Central, while Thorguson added a 1-for-2 performance.

Crappel suffered the loss. In 3.1 innings, he surrendered 13 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits with one walk, one hit batter and six strikeouts.

Sunday, Morgan City took a 2-0 lead after an inning, but St. Mary Central cut its deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second.

Morgan City scored three runs in the top of the third for a 5-1 advantage before erupting for 11 runs in the top of the fourth for a 16-1 lead.

St. Mary Central scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, but the game was called due to the mercy rule.

Fitter led St. Mary Central with a 1-for-1 performance with two RBIs, while Clevenger was 1-for-1 with a run.

Gavin Darby suffered the loss. In 1.1 innings, he surrendered two runs (one earned) on one hit with one walk, three hit batters and two strikeouts.