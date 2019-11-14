Article Image Alt Text

Sewart Supply won first place. Team members are Blair Sampey, Johnny Giandelone, Todd Braus and Ronald Adams. (Submitted Photo/Maria Immacolata Catholic School)

Patterson State Bank finished second in Maria Immacolata's golf tournament. Team members are Louis Ratcliff, Dennis Taylor, Mike Domino and D.J. Aucoin. (Submitted Photo/Maria Immacolata School)

The third-place winners were Cody Blanco, Lloyd Davis and Lonnie Blanchard. Also, prizes were given for winners in the morning and afternoon flights for the tournament's straight
drive and closest to the hole winners. The morning flight straightest drive winner was Grant Robicheaux and the closest to the hole was Jeff Authement. The afternoon straightest drive
winner was Luke Tilman and the afternoon closest to the hole winner was Josh Tivet. (Submitted Photo/Maria Immacolata School)

MICS holds inaugural golf tournament

Thu, 11/14/2019 - 7:00am

