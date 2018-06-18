MCRD softball, T-ball holds closing ceremonies

The Skittles, sponsored by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, won the Morgan City Recreation Department's 6-8-year-old league this season. Team members are, front row from left, Caroline Mancuso, Ella Robinson, Paisley Barbier, Jordin Jackson and Leah Blanco. On the middle row are Berkley Gorman, Amber Swiber, Amaezyn-Grace Chisley and Julianna Alfred. On the back row are head coach Andrew Mancuso and assistant coaches Vanessa Jackson and Dane Robinson. Not pictured are Liyah Blanco, Olivia Breaux, Zaylee Dinger, Ella Fryou, Briar Gorman and Harlee Scott. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)