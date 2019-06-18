MCRD names all-star teams, recognizes sportsmanship award winners

The Morgan City 7-and-8-year-old All-Stars were announced during closing ceremonies
Thursday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Team members are, front row from left, Bryson Landry, William Tycer, Larson Landry, Noah Voisin, Malachi Justilian, Gabriel Thomas and Brayden Mayon. On the middle row are Brayden Mitchell, Drew Irwin, JeArius Bias, Brandon Guagliardo and Luke Gros. On the back row are assistant coaches Ruben Thomas and Cody Gros, head coach Darren Mayon and assistant coach Matt Tycer. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
The Morgan City 9-year-old All-Stars are, kneeling from left, Zakyrian Ayers, Austen Gros, Noah Pickens, Baylor Allen, Tanner Grizzaffi and Christopher Tran. On the middle row are Jaryan Bias, Hayden Norris, Jace Sevin, Sage LaPoint, Bacadi Alcina and Parker Gros. On the top row are assistant coach Justin Gros, head coach Matt Grizzaffi and assistant coach Sam Allen. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars are, kneeling from left, Deros Soto, Ryan Valentine, Kade Allen, Parker Brocato and Colin Lasseigne. On the back row are Maddox Justilian, Jarrius Ingram, J.P. McCleary, Ethan Henry, Blaze Ashley, Collin LaCoste and assistant coach Jerry LaCoste. Not pictured are Tylen Mingo, head coach Mike Brocato and assistant coach Alex Brocato. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
The Morgan City 11-year-old All-Stars are kneeling from left, Landyn Ramagos, Lucas Pickens, Franco Saleme, Bryan Cordero and Conner Daigle. Standing, are assistant coach Keith Daigle, Chaz' Pickens, Tate Fontenot, Jamyre Bias, Kollin Nelson, JaKavior Kemp and head coach Chase Pickens. Not pictured are Jackman Lind, Max Simmons and assistant coach Jeff Fontenot. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
The Morgan City 12-year-old All-Stars are kneeling from left, Thomas Mancuso, Brayden Gros, Shamus LaCoste, Brandon Cordero and Austin Cornes. Standing, are assistant coach Casey Solar, Bryce Solar, Rodrick Bennett, Cade Menina, Kyle Stansbury and head coach Shamus LaCoste. Not pictured are Gage Begley, Gregory Hamer and Bodie Hoffpauir. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Dixie Youth winners of the Jimmy McGee Sportsmanship Award were, from left, Keegan Hoyt of Offshore Hammers, Jace Reynaud of Johnny's Propeller, Jade Oliney of Frog Dogs Sluggers and Luke Williams of Dragna Brothers. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
MCRD names all-star teams, recognizes sportsmanship award winners
The Morgan City Recreation Department named its all-star baseball teams and recognized the Dixie League's Jimmy McGee Sportsmanship Award winners during closing ceremonies Thursday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Below are the recipients.