MCRD honors league champs, names all-star teams

Flawless Design was co-champs in Morgan City Recreation Department 7- and 8-year-old action this season. Team members were, kneeling from left, Shawn Harris Jr., Jordin Jackson, Logan Randall, Ryan Valentine, Semaj Francois and Kymani Conley. On the top row, from left, are head coach Tim Matthews, Hayden Norris, Kahyri Jones, Kyla Collins, Trent Stocksdill, Jayvion Thompson and assistant coach Barry Walker. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
B. Landry Lawn Care was recognized as co-champs in the Morgan City Recreation Department Biddy Basketball 7- and 8-year-old league during Thursday's closing ceremonies. Team members include, kneeling from left, Brennan White, Noah Pickens, Hayden Ladner, Gerren Hayes Jr., Blake Blanchard and Mason Forwood. On the middle row, from left, are Jaryan Bias, Dillon Ebbecke, Emma Mancuso, Gianna Case, Pavali Passi and McKenna Forwood. On the back row are assistant coach Andrew Mancuso, left, and head coach Chase Pickens. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Taco Bell was recognized as 9-and 10-year-old league champions during Morgan City Recreation Department Biddy Basketball Closing Ceremonies Thursday. Team members include, kneeling from left, Sebastian Rivera, Bryan Cordero, Ja'Kavier Kemp, Chaz' Pickens and Lucas Pickens. On the middle row, from left, are Thomas Mancuso, Savannah Percle, Grant White and Brandon Bearb. On the back row are assistant coach Andrew Mancuso, left, and head coach Chase Pickens. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department 7-and-8-year-old All-Stars were recognized during Thursday's closing ceremonies. Team members include, knelling from left, Brennan White, Noah Pickens, Jadyn Gibson, Ashton Ruffin, Kade Allen and Ryan Valentine. On the middle row, from left, are Maddox Justillian, Tylen Mingo, Kahyri Jones, Emma Mancuso, Jayvion Thompson and Jaryan Bia. On the back row are assistant coach Andrew Mancuso, left, and head coach Chase Pickens. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
he 9-and-10-year-old All-Star team was announced at the Morgan City Recreation Department Biddy Basketball Closing Ceremonies Thursday. Team members include, kneeling from left, Grant White, Ja'Kavier Kemp, Landyn Ramagos, Lucas Pickens, Shamus LaCoste and Jamyre Bias. On the middle row, from left, are Micah Wilkerson, Jaydon Ward, Zakyron Smith, Michael Ruffin Jr., Thomas Mancuso and Anthony Bourgeois. On the top row, from left, are assistant coach Michael Ruffin Sr., head coach Charles "Moonie" Maize and assistant coaches Chase Pickens and Shamus LaCoste. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department held closing ceremonies for its Biddy Basketball league Thursday. During the ceremony, the 11-and 12-year-old All-Stars were announced. Team members include, kneeling from left, Willie Webb, Rodrigo Millan and Savannah Fontenot. On the back row, from left, are coach Tim Matthews, Landon Washington, Jayden Little and Joshua Bergeron. Not pictured are Benjamin Case, Gary Nicar III, Landon Gagliano, Joshua Neville, Jessie Webb and Riley Lodrigue. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
MCRD honors league champs, names all-star teams
