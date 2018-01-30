MCRD honors league champs, names all-star teams

The Morgan City Recreation Department held closing ceremonies for its Biddy Basketball league Thursday. During the ceremony, the 11-and 12-year-old All-Stars were announced. Team members include, kneeling from left, Willie Webb, Rodrigo Millan and Savannah Fontenot. On the back row, from left, are coach Tim Matthews, Landon Washington, Jayden Little and Joshua Bergeron. Not pictured are Benjamin Case, Gary Nicar III, Landon Gagliano, Joshua Neville, Jessie Webb and Riley Lodrigue. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)