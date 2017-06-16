MCRD holds Dixie Youth Closing Ceremonies

The Morgan City Recreation Department's 7-8-year-old All-Star baseball team was recognized during closing ceremonies Thursday. Team members include, kneeling from left, Elljah Pipsair, Austen Gros, Noah Pickens, Gavin Roy, Beckett Pierce and Ryan Valentine. On the middle row are Maddox Justilian, Austin Rodriguez, Micah Wilkerson, Tylen Mingo, JP McCleary and Collin LaCoste. On the back row are coaches Patrick Roy, Brandon Gros and Jerry LaCoste. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City 9-year-old All-Star baseball team was recognized during Morgan City Recreation Department Closing Ceremonies Thursday. Team members include, kneeling from left, Kade Gagliano, Conner Daigle, Zhakel Roberson, Landyn Ramagos, Franco Saleme and Lucas Pickens. On the middle row are Ja'Kavior Kemp, Chaz Pickens, Tate Fontenot, Jackman Lind, Bryan Cordero and Jamyre Bias. On the back row are assistant coach Jeff Fontenot, head coach Chase Pickens and assistant coach Bryson Barbier. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department's 9-and-10-year-old baseball All-Stars were recognized during closing ceremonies. Team members include, kneeling from left, Benjamin Case, Landon Aucoin, Gregory Hamer, Bodie Hoffpauir and Shamus LaCoste. On the middle row are Brandon Cordero, Bryce Solar, Carter Whipple, Kyle Stansbury, Roderick Bennett and Thomas Mancuso. On the back row are assistant coaches Heath Hoffpauir and Andrew Mancuso and head coach James Stansbury. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department's 11-year-old baseball All-Stars were recognized during closing ceremonies Thursday. Team members include, kneeling from left, Jobe Stratton, Seth Hepler, Landon Gagliano, Riley Lodrigue, Brayden Bailey and Maddox Pellerin. On the middle row, from left, are Andrew Cavalier, Ethan Wiggins, Howard Kinchen, Mason Johnston, Jase Blanco and Gavyn Ramagos. On the back row are coaches, Joe Cavalier, Chad Pickens and Bronson Blanchard. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department 11-and-12-year-old baseball All-Stars were recognized during closing ceremonies Thursday. Team members include, kneeling from left, Dominic Case, James Richardson, Caleb O'con, Drew Miller and Ben Miller. On the middle row, from left, are Brennan Sauce, Blake Peterson, Dylan Duval, Anibal Quinones, Angelo Viscardi and Karson Nelson. On the back row are head coach Mike Nelson and assistant coaches Tommy Duval and Glen Peterson. Not pictured is Bryson Dupuy. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department's Jimmy Magee Sportsmanship Award winners were recognized during closing ceremonies Thursday. Award winners were, from left, Isaac Aquino of Taco Bell, Caleb O'con of Dragna Brothers, Anibal Quinones of Johnny's Propellers and Zachary Hayes of Offshore Hammers. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
MCRD holds Dixie Youth Closing Ceremonies
