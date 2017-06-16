MCRD holds Dixie Youth Closing Ceremonies

The Morgan City Recreation Department 11-and-12-year-old baseball All-Stars were recognized during closing ceremonies Thursday. Team members include, kneeling from left, Dominic Case, James Richardson, Caleb O'con, Drew Miller and Ben Miller. On the middle row, from left, are Brennan Sauce, Blake Peterson, Dylan Duval, Anibal Quinones, Angelo Viscardi and Karson Nelson. On the back row are head coach Mike Nelson and assistant coaches Tommy Duval and Glen Peterson. Not pictured is Bryson Dupuy. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)