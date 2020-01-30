MCRD holds Biddy Basketball Closing Ceremonies

The Morgan City Recreation Department 7-8-year-old Biddy Basketball League Champs is Flawless Design. Team members are, front row from left, Aiden Taylor, Anthony Scully, Britton Burch and Jaden Plaisance. On the middle row are Gabriel Thomas, Colby Stanley and Alvaro Franco. On the back row are assistant coach David Burch and head coach Ruben Thomas. Not pictured are London Celestine, Keilen Johnson and Kylie Singleton. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)