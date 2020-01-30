MCRD holds Biddy Basketball Closing Ceremonies

The Morgan City Recreation Department 7-8-year-old Biddy Basketball League Champs is Flawless Design. Team members are, front row from left, Aiden Taylor, Anthony Scully, Britton Burch and Jaden Plaisance. On the middle row are Gabriel Thomas, Colby Stanley and Alvaro Franco. On the back row are assistant coach David Burch and head coach Ruben Thomas. Not pictured are London Celestine, Keilen Johnson and Kylie Singleton. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The 9-10-year-old Morgan City Recreation Department Biddy Basketball league champs, B. Landry Lawn Care, was recognized during closing ceremonies at M.D. Shannon Elementary Friday. Team members are, kneeling from left, Owen Tabor, Noah Pickens, Makenna Forwood, Ryan Valentine and Sage LaPoint. Standing, are Jace Sevin, Mason Forwood, Tylen Mingo, Dominic Lipari, Joseph Williams and head coach Chase Pickens. Not pictured are Michael Landry, Pavali Pisani and assistant coach Calvin Valentine. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department’s Biddy Basketball 7-8-year-old All-Star team was recognized during closing ceremonies at M.D. Shannon Elementary Friday. Team members are, from row from left, Gabriel Thomas, Britton Burch, Brennan Skinner, Austyn Fontenot and Aidyn Fontenot. Standing, from left, are Logan Collins, JeArius Bias, Chance Paddie, Khilee Thomas, Kaleb LaCoste, Jayden Allen and head coach Ruben Thomas. Not pictured is Keilen Johnson. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City 9-10-year-old Biddy Basketball All-Stars were named during closing ceremonies Friday. Team members are, kneeling from left, Timothy Junifer, Taylen Carbins, Kade Allen, Noah Pickens, Ryan Valentine and Madison Jones. Standing, from left, are head coach Chase Pickens, Dominic Lipari, Tylen Mingo, Kahyri Jones, Cayden Thomas,
Dillon Ebbecke, Azyria Garrison and assistant coach Jovian Jones. Not pictured is assistant coach Calvin Valentine. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
MCRD holds Biddy Basketball Closing Ceremonies
The Morgan City Recreation Department held its Biddy Basketball Closing Ceremonies Friday at M.D. Shannon Elementary. Below are the league champions and all-star teams.