MCRD holds baseball closing ceremonies

The Morgan City Recreation Department recognized its 7-and-8-year-old All-Stars during closing ceremonies at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium Thursday. Kneeling, from left, are Hayden Ladner, Noah Pickens, Jett Lodrigue, Baylor Allen, Christopher Tran and Parker Burnett. On the middle row, are Jayden Coleman, Hayden Norris, Jamarion Parker, Austen Gros, Parker Gros and Jadyn Gibson. On the back row are assistant coaches Sam Allen and Brandon Gros, head coach Mike Pickens and assistant coach Justin Gros. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)