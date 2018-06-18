MCRD holds baseball closing ceremonies

The Morgan City Recreation Department recognized its 7-and-8-year-old All-Stars during closing ceremonies at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium Thursday. Kneeling, from left, are Hayden Ladner, Noah Pickens, Jett Lodrigue, Baylor Allen, Christopher Tran and Parker Burnett. On the middle row, are Jayden Coleman, Hayden Norris, Jamarion Parker, Austen Gros, Parker Gros and Jadyn Gibson. On the back row are assistant coaches Sam Allen and Brandon Gros, head coach Mike Pickens and assistant coach Justin Gros. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department 9-year-old All-Star team was named during Thursday's closing ceremonies. Team members are, kneeling from left, Collin Lasseigne, Kade Allen, Gavin Roy, Ryan Valentine, Gerren Hayes and Collin LaCoste. On the middle row are Maddox Justillian, Blaze Ashley, J.P. McCleary, Jarrius Ingram, Tylen Mingo and Micah Wilkerson. On the back row is head coach Patrick Roy. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department 9-and-10-year-old All-Stars were recognized during closing ceremonies. Team members are, kneeling from left, Noah Guarisco, Landyn Ramagos, Bryan Cordero, Lucas Pickens, Conner Daigle and Franco Saleme. On the middle row are Kollin Nelson, Jade Oliney, Tate Fontenot, Jamyre Bias, JaKavior Kemp and Chaz' Pickens. On the back row are head coach Chase Pickens and assistant coach Mike Nelson. Not pictured is assistant coach Bryson Barbier. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department 11-year-old All-Stars are, kneeling from left, Brayton Gros, Kaleb Nguyen, Shamus LaCoste, Brandon Cordero and Talen Black. On the middle row are Cade Menina, Thomas Mancuso, Anthony Bourgeois, Samuel Nadar, Austin Cornes and Rodrick Bennett Jr. On the top row are assistant coach Steve Cornes, head coach Shamus LaCoste and assistant coach Andrew Mancuso. Not pictured is Gage Begley. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City Recreation Department's 11-and-12-year-old All-Star baseball team was recognized during closing ceremonies Thursday. Team members are, kneeling from left, Braden Bailey, Tate Hillenbrand, Tyler Stewart, Landon Gagliano and Alex Orgeron. On the middle row are Seth Hepler, Tylon Hollins, Kaleb Willis, Jahara Howard and Mason Johnston. On the back row are assistant coach Ryan Pellerin, head coach Chad Pickens and assistant coach Glenn Blanco. Not pictured are Riley Lodrigue, Jace Blanco and Ian Keepers. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Winners of the Jimmy McGee Sportsman Award, given to one member of each of the Morgan City Recreation Department's Dixie League teams, were, from left, Alex Orgeron of Johnny's Propeller, Rodrick Bennett Jr. of Frog Dog Sluggers, Maddox Pellerin and Zachary Hayes of Offshore Hammers. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
MCRD holds baseball closing ceremonies
The Morgan City Recreation Department held baseball closing ceremonies Thursday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.