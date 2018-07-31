MCRD accepts flag football and cheer registration

Tue, 07/31/2018 - 12:43pm

Registration begins Aug. 1 for Morgan City Recreation Department sponsored Atchafalaya Football Conference Flag Football and Cheerleader.
Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the recreation department on weekdays.
Coaches are also being sought. Anyone interested in coaching should contact Seth Thomas at 985-380-4600 for information.
Flag football is open to children ages 7 (by Sept. 1) to 12 (will not turn 13 by Sept. 1). There is no weight requirement.
Physical exams by a doctor are required.
Cheerleading participants must meet the same age requirements as the flag football players.
Parents of flag football and cheerleading participants must provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate (not an original) and a non-refundable entry fee of $45 for the first child and $35 for a second child with a family limit of $110.

