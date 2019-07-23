MC 11s finish at runners-up at invitational World Series

The Morgan City 11-year-old All-Stars made a run at a World Series title Sunday at the Invitational 11U Ozone World Series but came up short in the finals, falling 11-1 in five innings to Columbia, Mississippi.

While Morgan City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Columbia and its potent offense proved to be too much throughout the game.

Morgan City Coach Chase Pickens said even with adjustments to his defense, Columbia still was able to capitalize.

"I played a great team," he said. "What can you say?"

The final game was the third of the day for both teams as following pool play Friday and Saturday, teams played a single-elimination bracket play Sunday. The final day featured an hour-plus rain delay.

"Today was a grind," Pickens said of Sunday. "All of my pitchers threw strikes today. At the end, we're just running out of steam. We didn't have any more in the tank. My kids left every single bit out on the field today."

In the final game, Morgan City's run came after the squad loaded the bases with no outs following a walk to leadoff batter JaKavior Kemp, a Lucas Pickens bunt single, and Tate Fontenot was hit by a pitch.

After Columbia starting pitcher Owen Simmons recorded back-to-back strikeouts, Chaz' Pickens singled to centerfield to score Kemp for a 1-0 Morgan City lead.

In the bottom of the first, Columbia put on an impressive display with its bats.

With one out and a runner on first, Losca Buckley crushed a two-run home run not only just over the fence for Ozone play but also out of the larger fence behind it for a 2-1 Columbia lead.

Braylon Graham followed by ripping a single to the centerfield wall, while Simmons smashed a double off the leftfield wall of the Ozone fence that also nearly left the park for a 3-1 Columbia lead.

Columbia scored in every inning, adding a run in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.

The game's final run came when Simmons singled to left field to drive home a run.

Morgan City was led offensively by Chaz' Pickens, who finished 1-for-2 with an RBI. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Lucas Pickens, 1-for-2 with a stolen base; and Landyn Ramagos, 1-for-2.

Chaz' Pickens suffered the loss. In 0.2 innings, he surrendered three runs (three earned) on four hits.

Simmons earned the win. In 4.2 innings, he surrendered one run (one earned) on four hits with four walks, two hit batters and seven strikeouts.

Offensively, Buckley led Columbia with a 2-for-2 performance with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Other top Columbia offensive contributors were Simmons, 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and a run; and Graham, 2-for-4, two RBIs and two runs.

Sunday's finale was the third game of the day for Morgan City in the single-elimination bracket.

Morgan City began the day with a 6-3 victory against East Montgomery County, Texas in a contest during which play was halted due to rain.

Morgan City then defeated Laurel Red of Mississippi 14-4 to advance to the finals.

Against East Montgomery County, JaKavior Kemp and Franco Saleme led Morgan City's offense. Kemp finished 1-for-1 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run, while Saleme was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Jackman Lind, 1-for-2, an RBI, two stolen bases and a run; Lucas Pickens, 1-for-2, an RBI; and Jamyre Bias and Bryan Cordero, each 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run.

Lucas Pickens earned the win. In four innings, he surrendered three runs (none earned) on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

Against Laurel Red, Chaz' Pickens led Morgan City with a 2-for-2 performance with three RBIs, a stolen base and a run. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Tate Fontenot, 1-for-2, a double and two RBIs; Ramagos, an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs; and Conner Daigle and Saleme, each an RBI.

Fontenot earned the win. In three innings, he surrendered four runs (two earned) on two hits with four walks, two hit batters and four strikeouts.

Prior to bracket play, Morgan City competed in pool play where it finished 2-1.

The squad defeated Nacogdoches, Texas 6-5 and fell to Lauren Blue of Mississippi 7-3, both Friday, and defeated Lincoln County 10-0 Saturday.

Against Nacogdoches, Kemp led Morgan City with a 1-for-1 performance with a triple, three RBIs, a stolen base and a run. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Bias, 1-for-2, a triple and three RBIs; Cordero, 2-for-2, a stolen base and a run; and Lind, 1-for-2.

Ramagos, the third of four Morgan City pitchers, earned the win. In one inning, he surrendered one hit, one walk and fanned two.

Chaz' Pickens started the game for Morgan City, and in one inning, he surrendered three runs (three earned) on three hits with two walks.

Against Laurel Blue, Kemp led Morgan City with a 2-for-2 performance with four stolen bases and a run. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Ramagos, 1-for-2, an RBI; and Fontenot, 1-for-3, an RBI, two stolen bases and a run.

Cordero suffered the loss. In 0.2 innings, he surrendered four runs (none earned) on three hits with one strikeout.

Lind started the game for Morgan City, and in two innings, he surrendered one run (one unearned), no hits and hit one batter.

Against Lincoln County, Bias led Morgan City with a 1-for-2 performance with a double and a run. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Fontenot, 1-for-1, an RBI and two runs; Cordero, 1-for-1, an RBI and a run; Lucas Pickens, an RBI, a stolen base and a run; and Daigle, an RBI.

Chaz' Pickens and Lind combined to toss a no-hitter. Pickens earned the win as he surrendered two walks and fanned one in three innings. In one inning of relief, Lind fanned one.