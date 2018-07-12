The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars will begin play in the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Minors Regional Tournament in Vidalia Friday when it faces the Gonzales Nationals at 5:30 p.m. Members of the Morgan City team are, kneeling from left, Noah Guarisco, Landyn Ramagos, Bryan Cordero, Lucas Pickens, Conner Daigle and Franco Saleme. On the middle row are Kollin Nelson, Jade Oliney, Tate Fontenot, Jamyre Bias, JaKavior Kemp and Chaz' Pickens. On the back row are head coach Chase Pickens and assistant coach Mike Nelson. Not pictured is assistant coach Bryson Barbier. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars will begin play in the Louisiana Dixie Youth North Majors Regional in Shreveport Friday when it meets the Gonzales Americans at 7:30 p.m. Members of the St. Mary Central All-Stars team are, kneeling from left, Grant White, Zachary Kitchen, Rhett Ratcliff, Kaleb Leonard and Henry Thorguson. On the middle row are Dawson Richard, Jack Lipari, Cru Bella, Braden Bourgeois, Luke Tarver, Hayden Robinson and Thomas Nini. On the back row are assistant coaches Joey Richard and Brian Thorguson and head coach Ronnie Ratcliff. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Brian Thorguson)
MC 10s, SMC 12s to begin regional play Friday
The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars and the St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars will begin Louisiana Dixie Youth Regional play in Vidalia and Shreveport, respectively, Friday.
In the South Regional Minors Tournament, Morgan City will face the Gonzales Nationals Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The Morgan City/Gonzales winner will meet the Bossier/Gretna winner Saturday at 7 p.m., while the Morgan City/Gonzales loser will face the Bossier/Gretna loser Saturday at 3 p.m.
Double-elimination bracket play will continue through Tuesday when a South Regional champion will be crowned.
Other teams in the South regional are Delhi, Ville Platte, North Sabine and host Concordia Parish.
The South Regional champion will meet the North Regional Champion July 20-21 in Alexandria for a best-of-three state championship series.
In 12-year-old action at the Majors North Regional, District 3 runner-up St. Mary Central will meet the Gonzales Americans, the District 6 runner-up, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The St. Mary Central/Gonzales winner will face the Oakdale/West Carroll winner Saturday at 7:30 p.m., while the St. Mary Central/Gonzales loser and the Oakdale/West Carroll loser will play Saturday at 5 p.m.
Double-elimination bracket play will continue through Tuesday when a North Regional champion is crowned.
Other North Regional teams are Mike Miley Playground, Jena, North Webster and Ville Platte.
The North Regional champion will meet the South Regional Champion July 20-21 in Alexandria for a best-of-three state championship series.