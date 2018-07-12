MC 10s, SMC 12s to begin regional play Friday

The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars and the St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars will begin Louisiana Dixie Youth Regional play in Vidalia and Shreveport, respectively, Friday.

In the South Regional Minors Tournament, Morgan City will face the Gonzales Nationals Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Morgan City/Gonzales winner will meet the Bossier/Gretna winner Saturday at 7 p.m., while the Morgan City/Gonzales loser will face the Bossier/Gretna loser Saturday at 3 p.m.

Double-elimination bracket play will continue through Tuesday when a South Regional champion will be crowned.

Other teams in the South regional are Delhi, Ville Platte, North Sabine and host Concordia Parish.

The South Regional champion will meet the North Regional Champion July 20-21 in Alexandria for a best-of-three state championship series.

In 12-year-old action at the Majors North Regional, District 3 runner-up St. Mary Central will meet the Gonzales Americans, the District 6 runner-up, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The St. Mary Central/Gonzales winner will face the Oakdale/West Carroll winner Saturday at 7:30 p.m., while the St. Mary Central/Gonzales loser and the Oakdale/West Carroll loser will play Saturday at 5 p.m.

Double-elimination bracket play will continue through Tuesday when a North Regional champion is crowned.

Other North Regional teams are Mike Miley Playground, Jena, North Webster and Ville Platte.

The North Regional champion will meet the South Regional Champion July 20-21 in Alexandria for a best-of-three state championship series.