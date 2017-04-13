The Matthew 25 International 4th Annual Missions Golf Tournament was held Saturday at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Uncle J Custom Boats won the event after shooting a 61. Tournament official Mike Redich, left, congratulates the winning team members, Joseph Hebert, Jason Romero and Lanny Martin. The tournament raised funds to assist with Matthew 25 International Mission work, which includes feeding, clothing and educating children overseas. (Submitted Photo)

Matthew 25 International golf tournament winners

Thu, 04/13/2017 - 1:13pm Geoffrey Stoute

