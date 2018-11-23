(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Louisiana team places in national tourney

Fri, 11/23/2018 - 6:38pm

The Louisiana Team, the Bayou Cajuns, finished third in the Scarlet Division of the National Team League Horseshoe Tournament in Wentzville, Missouri. The team, which consisted of Tim Gilmore, Pat Pertuit and Larry Pertuit, competed in the event, which comprised 20, three-person teams with Scarlet and Gray Divisions. Team Louisiana finished with a record of 16.5-10.5. Team Missouri won first place in the Scarlet Division, while Team Iowa was second.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018