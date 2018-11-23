Louisiana team places in national tourney

The Louisiana Team, the Bayou Cajuns, finished third in the Scarlet Division of the National Team League Horseshoe Tournament in Wentzville, Missouri. The team, which consisted of Tim Gilmore, Pat Pertuit and Larry Pertuit, competed in the event, which comprised 20, three-person teams with Scarlet and Gray Divisions. Team Louisiana finished with a record of 16.5-10.5. Team Missouri won first place in the Scarlet Division, while Team Iowa was second.