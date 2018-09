Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association member Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista won the Class A division and was named tournament champion at the Louisiana State Open Horseshoe Pitching Tournament in Welsh Aug. 25. From left are Gilmore, second-place finisher Pat Pertuit of Marrero and third-place finisher Wanda Lantz of Marrero. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)