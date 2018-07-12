Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships held

The Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held June 30 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A women's winners were Pat Pertuit of Marrero and Sharla Fontenot of Lacassine, first; and Linda Dodson of Morgan City and Edie Corso of Destrehan, second. Not pictured are third-place winners Wanda Lantz of Marrero and Bobbie Richard of Church Point. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)