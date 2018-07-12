Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships held

The Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held June 30 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A women's winners were Pat Pertuit of Marrero and Sharla Fontenot of Lacassine, first; and Linda Dodson of Morgan City and Edie Corso of Destrehan, second. Not pictured are third-place winners Wanda Lantz of Marrero and Bobbie Richard of Church Point. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held June 30 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class B women's winners were Belinda McClain and Rene' White, both of Shreveport, first; and Erica Noblitt and Amanda McMullen, both of Monroe, second. Not pictured are third-place winners Benita Williams of Lake Charles and Ruby Navarre of Carlyss. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held June 30 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A men's winners were Dudley Michel of Bayou Vista and Al Dodson of Morgan City, first (tournament champions); Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista and Gerald Prados of Centerville, second; and Jack Caudle of Shreveport and Charles Savoy of Jennings, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held June 30 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class B men's winners were Glenn Caillouet of Raceland and Jimmy Caillouet of Houma, first; Ron Smith of Lake Charles and C.J. Bertrand of Iowa, second; and Burnie Williams of Morgan City and Tanner Pousson of Lacassine, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held June 30 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class C men's winners were Glynn Miller of Belle River and Todd Price of Chauvin, first; Tyler Bourdier and Travis Bourdier, both of Patterson, second; and Eddie Guidry of Port Allen and Louis Gaudet of Lake Charles, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held June 30 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class D men's winners were Roosevelt Morse of Shreveport and Mark Ordogne of Berwick, first; Julius Lovell of Bayou L’Ourse and Bryan Phenix of Belle River, second; and Danny Navarre of Carlyss and Joe Primeaux of Broussard, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)