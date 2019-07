The Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held at Chennault Park in Monroe June 22. Class A Men's winners were state champions, Alois Habetz of Sulphur and Ricky Richard of Church Point; second, Burnie Williams of Morgan City and Tanner Pousson of Lacassine; and third, Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista and Al Dodson of

Morgan City. (Submitted Photo/The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)