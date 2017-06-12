Louisiana pitchers compete in Horseshoe Tour

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members competed in the the Horseshoe Tour at Civitans Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, June 3-4. Louisiana members posed with eight-time world champion Joan Elmore. From left are Linda Dodson of Morgan City, second place in Class F with a 39.44 ringer percentage; Al Dodson of Morgan City, third place in Class F with a 39.58 ringer percentage; Pat Pertuit of Marrero, first place in Class H with a 35.42 ringer percentage; Elmore of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, first place in Class A with a ringer percentage of 78; Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, third place in Class C with a ringer-percentage of 58.75; Gerald Prados of Centerville, first place in Class E with a ringer percentage of 44.24; and Larry Pertuit of Marrero, second place in the Class Open Division with a 27.78 ringer percentage. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)