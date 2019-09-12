Article Image Alt Text

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson Aug. 24. Class A winners were, from left, Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, first and also was the tournament's champion; Wanda Lantz of
Marrero, second; and Burnie Williams of Morgan City, third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson Aug. 24. Class B winners were, from left, Mary Begnaud of Lacassine, first place; Al Dodson of Morgan City, second place; and Nancy Woods of Monroe, third place. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class C winners of the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament were, from left, Glenn Miller of Belle River, first; Louis Gaudet of Lake Charles, second; and Clyde Landry of Pierre Part, third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class D winners of the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament were, from left, Artie McMullen of Monroe, first; Glenn Caillouet of Raceland, second; and C.J. Bertrand of Lake Charles, third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class E winners of the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament were, from left, Calvin Johnson of Bayou Vista, first; Travis Bourdier of Patterson, second; and Julius Lovell of Bayou Vista, third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class F winners at the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament were Ruby Navarre of Caryliss, second place, and Matt Lyon of Sterlington, third place. Not pictured is Ryan Fryou of Berwick, first place. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament held recently

Thu, 09/12/2019 - 6:08pm

