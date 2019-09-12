Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament held recently

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson Aug. 24. Class A winners were, from left, Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, first and also was the tournament's champion; Wanda Lantz of
Marrero, second; and Burnie Williams of Morgan City, third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson Aug. 24. Class B winners were, from left, Mary Begnaud of Lacassine, first place; Al Dodson of Morgan City, second place; and Nancy Woods of Monroe, third place. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class C winners of the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament were, from left, Glenn Miller of Belle River, first; Louis Gaudet of Lake Charles, second; and Clyde Landry of Pierre Part, third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class D winners of the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament were, from left, Artie McMullen of Monroe, first; Glenn Caillouet of Raceland, second; and C.J. Bertrand of Lake Charles, third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class E winners of the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament were, from left, Calvin Johnson of Bayou Vista, first; Travis Bourdier of Patterson, second; and Julius Lovell of Bayou Vista, third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)