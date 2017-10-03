Louisiana horseshoe pitchers competed in the Buffalo Stampede and Shootout Horseshoe Tournament in Buffalo, Texas. The three-day tournament featured 92 players from seven states. Louisiana participants were, from left Al Dodson of Morgan City, first place in Class D-30; JR McCowin of Bastrop, third place in Class C-40; Linda Dodson of Morgan City, fourth place in Class D-30; Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, second place in Class A-30 Hi-Low Doubles; Jack Caudle of Shreveport, fourth-place in Class B-30; and Bill Seither of Buras, second-place Class B-30 Hi-Low Doubles. Not pictured is Mary Begnaud of Lacassine, second-place Class B - 30 Hi-Low Doubles. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Louisiana horseshoe pitchers compete in Texas

Tue, 10/03/2017 - 3:54pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

