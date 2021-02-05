Louisiana College signs three Lumberjacks

Three Patterson High School Lumberjacks will head to central Louisiana and continue their football careers at Louisiana College in Pineville as they signed letters of intent Wednesday at their high school.

Free safeties Randan Paul and Jadon Hawkins and defensive lineman Nasere Washington each signed with the Wildcats.

Paul finished his senior season as an honorable mention Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State selection. He also earned first-team All-District 9-3A honors as a defensive back and was a second-team selection as a return specialist.

“Randan is one of the most impressive young people that I’ve ever been around. … He’s like a coach on the field,” Patterson coach Zach Lochard said. “He’s an undoubted field general, both on the basketball court and on the football field. He’s got an absolute knack for the game of football. He finds the ball. He comes up big in big times, and he’s somebody you can count on. He always puts the team first. He’s extremely tough. He had to fight through multiple injuries and he never came off the field. He’s just tough as nails.”

Paul finished his senior season with 47 total tackles (33 solo and 14 assists), three interceptions that he returned for a combined 30 yards and one pass defended.

On special teams, he had 15 kickoff returns for 348 yards and three punt returns for 86 yards and one touch-down.

Paul said it was a good feeling to be able to continue his football career.

“I’m very blessed to have this opportunity to go to the next level and got everybody supporting me,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

Hawkins, originally from Patterson, moved to Lake Charles where he spent his high school career as a starter at LaGrange High School. Because of Hurricane Laura and LaGrange’s season being canceled, Hawkins came back to Patterson this year.

Hawkins played on special teams and saw time as a free safety for the Lumberjacks this season.

“He absolutely shined in everything he did as a student athlete here at Patterson,” Lochard said. “He was one of the hardest workers that we had on the team. He was dedicated. He would be the first one to practice getting extra work and he’d be the last one to leave. His character is of the highest integrity. He’s someone who’s loyal to the program, extremely hardworking, always had a great attitude, and he was extremely valuable to our success this year and helping us build a foundation for future success as well.”

He thanked God for the opportunity to play at the next level after the hard work and dedication he has put in to improve.

“When he got me in this position, I’m really grateful for every single thing he did for me,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins finished his senior season with six total tackles (two solo and four assists). He also had two fumble recoveries.

Washington played defensive line and made the move mid-season to the offensive line for Patterson.

Lochard said he is the “undisputed weight room leader” for the Lumberjacks.

“He’s got great leadership ability through his work ethic,” Lochard said. “He played on both sides of the ball throughout his whole career. … Nas is one of the fastest linemen that I’ve ever worked with. He’ll beat some of our skill players in a 40 (yard dash) or a change of direction, pro agility drill, and he just always brought a dominating presence when he was on the offensive or defensive line to the trenches.”

Washington finished his senior season with six total tackles (three solo and three assists).

Washington said Loui-siana College was a solid fit for him and was close to home.

He said he most likely will play defensive end or defensive tackle for the Wildcats.

“No matter what side of the ball I’m on, I’m going to always ball out,” he said. “I’m going to always give them 100 (percent).”