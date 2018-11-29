Locals place at horseshoe tournament

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members competed in the Jack Atchley Memorial Horseshoe Tournament in Waggaman Nov. 10. Class A winners were, from left, Burnie Williams of Morgan City, first place with a 4-1 record and a 43.5 ringer percentage; Al Dodson of Morgan City, second place with a 3.5-1.5 record and a 42.5 ringer percentage and Pat Pertuid of Marrero, 2-3 with a 45.0 ringer percentage.