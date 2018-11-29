(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Locals place at horseshoe tournament

Thu, 11/29/2018 - 7:33pm

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members competed in the Jack Atchley Memorial Horseshoe Tournament in Waggaman Nov. 10. Class A winners were, from left, Burnie Williams of Morgan City, first place with a 4-1 record and a 43.5 ringer percentage; Al Dodson of Morgan City, second place with a 3.5-1.5 record and a 42.5 ringer percentage and Pat Pertuid of Marrero, 2-3 with a 45.0 ringer percentage.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018