Local teams ready for action in HS football

Fresh off jamboree action last week, the West St. Mary Wolfpack will host the Abbeville Wildcats on Thursday while the Franklin Hornets will play host to the Patterson Lumberjacks with the Hanson Memorial Tigers traveling to meet St. Edmund and the Centerville Bulldogs face Northwood-Lena.

West St. Mary (0-0) will play host to the Abbeville Thursday at 7 p.m. n the 2018 high school season opener at Wolfpack Stadium.

The Franklin Hornets (0-0) will open the regular season on Friday when longtime St. Mary Parish nemeses the Patterson Lumberjacks (0-0) invade J. C. Dry Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

For its season opener, the Hanson Memorial Tigers will take to the road to Eunice to face St. Edmund Blue Jays on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Centerville Bulldogs do battle with Northwood-Lena on Friday at 7 p.m. in the 2018 season opener at home.

Fresh off jamboree action last week, the West St. Mary Wolfpack will host the Abbeville Wildcats on Thursday while the Franklin Hornets will play host to the Patterson Lumberjacks with the Hanson Memorial Tigers traveling to meet St. Edmund and the

West St. Mary (0-0) will play host to the Abbeville Thursday at 7 p.m. n the 2018 high school season opener at Wolfpack Stadium.

The Franklin Hornets (0-0) will open the regular season on Friday when longtime St. Mary Parish nemeses the Patterson Lumberjacks (0-0) invade J. C. Dry Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

For its season opener, the Hanson Memorial Tigers will take to the road to Eunice to face St. Edmund Blue Jays on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Centerville Bulldogs will make the drive to do battle with Northwood-Lena on Friday at 7 p.m. in the 2018 season opener.

ABBEVILLE AT WSM

West St. Mary will host Abbeville in its season opener on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Wolfpack Stadium.

West St. Mary enters Thursday’s contest against Abbeville after a pair of preseason scrimmages. The Wolfpack opened preseason action with a scrimmage against the Centerville Bulldogs before battling the Franklin Hornets during last week Franklin High Jamboree.

PATTERSON AT FRANKLIN

The Franklin Hornets host the Patterson Lumberjacks in the 2018 season opener at J. C. Dry Stadium.

Franklin is coming off a scrimmage with the Highland Baptist Bears along with last week’s jamboree contest against the West St. Mary Wolfpack.

HANSON AT ST. EDMUND

The Hanson Memorial Tigers will open the 2018 season with a pair of road games with the first being a trip to Eunice to face St. Ed’s followed by another road trip to Morgan City in Week 2.

Hanson Memorial, which played Covenant Christian in the Centerville Jamboree on Friday, will take to the road to face the Blue Jays in the season opener on Friday at 7 p.m.

CENTERVILLE AT NORTHWOOD-LENA

The Centerville Bulldogs will face Northwood-Lena in the 2018 season opener on Friday at 7 p.m.

In preseason action, the Centerville Bulldogs tangled with West St. Mary Wolfpack in a scrimmage before battling the Central Catholic Eagles in the annual Taco Bell Centerville Jamboree last week.