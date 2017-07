David Levingston shot a 9-under par 63, a personal best, July 1, at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. His nines were 34-29. The round included eight birdies, an eagle and a lone bogey on Hole 5. This is the lowest score recorded from any tee. Tillman Simmons holds the course record from the Gator Tees, a 6-under par 66. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)