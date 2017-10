LAFAYETTE _ Zachary Clements connected on 4 of 5 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights to a 55-0 District 7-A win over the Hanson Memorial Tigers here Friday.

LCA improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District 7-A with the win.

Hanson slipped to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in league play.

Hanson will host Highland Baptist (2-4, 0-2) on Thursday at McCloskey Field at 7 p.m.