Lafayette takes 48-0 win over CHS Bulldogs

LAFAYETTE _ Lafayette Christian Academy Knights exploded for 20 second-quarter points, earning a 48-0 District 7-A win over the Centerville Bulldogs here Friday.

Undefeated Lafayette Christian (7-0, 5-0) raced outfront by a 7-0 margin in the first quarter before scoring 20 points in the second quarter for a 27-0 halftime cushion.

Centerville (4-3, 0-3) dropped its third straight District 7-A contest on Friday.

Centerville rushed for 161 yards with Jaylon Cooks running 16 times for 43 yards. Cooks also caught one pass for one yard.

Other top rushers for the Bulldogs were: Andrew Cuvillier, 7 for 34; Noah Verrett 12 carries for 41 yards; Morty Frederick, 2 carries 4 yards; Matt LeBourgeois, 7 totes 38 and Braden Gaspard, 1 for 1.

Top tacklers for Centerville were: Jaylon Cooks, 5 solo, 4 assists, 9 total with 2 tackle for loss, 2 sacks; Noah Verrett, 4 solo, 2 assists, 1 TFL, 6 total; Cameron Mayea, 2 solo, 2 assists, 1 TFL, 4 total; Morty Frederick, 4 solo, 4 total; Amarion Chatman, 1 solo, 3 assists, 4 total; Darvin Martin, 3 solo, 1 assist, 4 total, 2 TFL; Payton Dinger, 2 solo, 1 assist, 3 total; Matthew LeBourgeois, 2 solo, 2 total; Collyn Pontiff, 2 total, 1 assist, 3 total; Xavier Armstrong, 1 solo, 1 total; Peyton Nash, 1 solo, 1 total and Dorian Sam, 1 assist, 1 total.

Lafayette Christian will travel to battle the Vermilion Catholic on Friday in league play.

Centerville celebrate homecoming on Friday in District 7-1A action at Bulldog Stadium