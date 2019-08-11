Lafayette Christian pulls victory over Centerville

CENTERVILLE _ Lafayette Christian Academy scored one run in the top of the 10th inning, pulling out a nail-biting 7-6 District 7-1A victory over the Centerville Bulldogs here Tuesday at the CHS Baseball Field.

Centerville and Lafayette Christian played to a 6-6 tie at the end of seven complete innings before the Knights rallied for one run in the 10th inning for the hard-fought win.

Trevyn Guilbeau started on the hill for the Bulldogs, working 7 1/3 innings, yielding six runs (3 earned) on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Ben Simpson appeared in relief, working 2 2/3 innings, giving up one unearned run on no hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Leading hitters for Centerville were: Morty Frederick, 1-4, 2 RBI, triple; Drayvy Guilbeau, 1-4, RBI, triple; Matt Sonnier, 1-3; Andrew Couvillier, 1-4 and Braden Gaspard, RBI.

LCA scored one run in the top half of the first inning before adding five more in the sixth along with the winning run in the 10th frame.

Centerville scored two runs in the bottom half of the second frame, one in the fourth and three more in the seven inning to knot the game at 6-6 at the end of regulation.

Centerville (7-3, 1-2) traveled to play Central Catholic on Wednesday.