Lady Tigers win against Crusaders

Fri, 11/30/2018 - 9:56am

The Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers prevailed over the Westminster Lady Crusaders 60-14 Thursday at the Billy Gene Talbot Gymnasium.
Carlie Pellerin poured in a game-high 18 points to propel the Lady Tigers.
Miya Hidalgo and A’Myrie Foulcard collected nine points apiece while Abby Dugas tallied 8 points.
Rounding out the scoring for the Hanson Lady Tigers were: Celia Bishop, 4; Rosemary Colley, 4; Camille Baker, 3; Riley Trahan, 3 and Madison Parro, 2.

