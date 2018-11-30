Lady Tigers win against Crusaders

The Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers prevailed over the Westminster Lady Crusaders 60-14 Thursday at the Billy Gene Talbot Gymnasium.

Carlie Pellerin poured in a game-high 18 points to propel the Lady Tigers.

Miya Hidalgo and A’Myrie Foulcard collected nine points apiece while Abby Dugas tallied 8 points.

Rounding out the scoring for the Hanson Lady Tigers were: Celia Bishop, 4; Rosemary Colley, 4; Camille Baker, 3; Riley Trahan, 3 and Madison Parro, 2.