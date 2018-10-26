Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Jeremy Whipple

Lady Jaxx win softball tournament in Alexandria

Fri, 10/26/2018 - 5:18pm

The Lady Jaxx 8U softball team won the Red River Shootout in Alexandria recently with a 6-0 mark. The Lady Jax defeated the host team, Louisiana Voodoo, by scores of 11-10 and 12-11 to win the title. Team members are, on the front row, Phoebe Fears, Kynzlie Crouch, Aubrey Harris, Zyree Merritt, Kadence LaPointe and Akyli Rashad. On the middle row are Reese Gunner, Kaylee Mingo, Ava Burgess, Emmarie LaPointe, Shelby Taylor, Kylie Whipple and Brooklyn Comeaux. On the back row are coaches Jeremy Whipple, Bruce Burgess and John Chautin.

