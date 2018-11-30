Lady Hornets win vs. Eagles

DELCAMBRE _ The Franklin Lady Hornets dropped a 72-49 decision to the Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles on Wednesday in the opening round of the Lynette Viator Memorial Tournament here at the DHS Gym.

In the first game of the tournament, Franklin was defeated by Vermilion Catholic 72-49.

Leading scorers for the Lady Hornets were: Rontrinia Hawkins with 12 points (4 FGs and 4/6 FTs) and Makhai Fernandez with 12 points (5 FGs and 2/4 FTs).

Other standouts were Aaliyah Smith with 10 points on 5 FGs, Sta’Trail Butler with 7 points on 2 3FGs and 1/2 FTs, Autumn Jones with 6 points on 3 FGs, and Kirtsen Perro with 2 points on 2/2 FTs.

Franklin 49, Comeaux 42

The Franklin Lady Hornets defeated the Comeaux Lady Spartans 49-42 in their 2nd game of The Lynette Viator Memorial Tournament held in Delcambre.

Leading the Lady Hornets were Rontrinia Hawkins with 14 points (6 FGs and 2-7 FTs) and Sta’Trail Butler with 13 points (4FGs, 1 3FG, and 2-3 FTs).

Other top scorers were Kirsten Perro with 8 points (2 FGs, 1 3FG, and 1-2FTs), Brineisha Jack with 6 points (2 3FGs), Makhai Fernandez with 6 points (3 FGs), and Autumn Jones with 2 points (1 FG). For Comeaux, Olivia Scott scored 20 points on 7 FGs, 1 3FG, and 3-6 FTs.

The Lady Hornets will travel back to Delcambre on Saturday for their final game and take on Erath at 11.