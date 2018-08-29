Lady Hornets ready for Kick-off Volleyball Classic at girl's gym

A total of 10 teams are preparing to square off in the Second Annual Lady Hornet’s Kick-off Volleyball Class August 30 and September 1 at the Franklin Senior High School Girls’ Gymnasium.

Heading up competition in Pool A is host Franklin along with Patterson, Northwest, Westgate and Opelousas.

Pool B will consist of Abbeville, West St. Mary, Cecilia, Beau Chene and Covenant Christian.

The 2nd Annual Lady Hornet’s Kickoff Classic is set to begin with Franklin battling Westgate on Thursday at 3 p.m. At 4 p.m., Abbeville will set its sight on Beau Chene. The 5 p.m. game sends Northwest against Opelousas. At 6 p.m., West St. Mary will battle Cecilia. The 7 p.m. game will pit Opelousas against Westgate before Abbeville and West St. Mary close out action at 8 p.m.

A total of 11 games will be featured on Saturday, including the championship contest which pits the Pool A Winner against the Pool B Winner at p.m.

Saturday’s Championship action opens at 8 a.m. when Patterson takes on Franklin. The 9 a.m. contest will send Beau Chene against Covenant Christian at 10 a.m. Northwest and Patterson will do battle at 10 a.m. prior to Cecilia meeting Covenant Christian at 11 a.m. At noon, Franklin and Northwest will play before Beau Chene and Cecilia playing at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., Patterson and Opelousas will square off before Abbeville battles Cecilia at 3 p.m. The 4 p.m. contest will send Westgate against Northwest before West St. Mary takes on Covenant Christian at 5 p.m.

The Championship game will be played at 6 p.m. with the Pool A Winner taking on the Pool B Winner at 6 p.m.

