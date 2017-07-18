Kenny Roy Tournament winners

Franklin, in the top photo, took first place in the 15th annual Kenny Roy Play for the Cure Invitational Baseball Tournament June 16-18 at the Bayou Vista Community Center. The memorial tournament for 7- and 8-year-old teams is held to raise funds for cancer research in honor of Roy who died in 1998 at age 27 following his battle with chronic myelogenous leukemia. St. Mary Central, above, was the second place winner. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of Gloria Roy)